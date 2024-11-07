‘Rape survivor’ consumes poison in U.P.’s Pilibhit , dies

An alleged rape survivor succumbed during treatment at a Bareilly hospital on Thursday after consuming poison outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Wednesday. The woman had lodged a case of rape on the pretext of marriage against the accused some days ago, said police. (For Representation)

In a viral video, the woman accused the in-charge of Amaria police station of asking her to die when questioned about the case lodged by her against a neighbour for raping on the pretext of marriage.

Pilibhit circle officer (CO), Sadar, Vidhi Bhushan Mishra clarified the investigation into the case lodged by the deceased around 10 months ago and her family members so far had not expressed any dissatisfaction with the action taken in the matter.

He said the accused was of the same caste and he had a love affair with the woman (now deceased) for the past seven years. Mishra said the accused had gone to Gulf for employment and he refused to marry the woman after returning from there earlier this year.

The cop said the woman had lodged a case of rape on the pretext of marriage against the accused but even then he had married another woman recently on October 20.

“An FIR in the matter is being registered as per the complaint given by the family members of the deceased after her death and proper action will be taken as per the findings,” the CO said in video version shared with media.

Notably, the woman purportedly alleged in the viral video that the police station in-charge asked her to die and that he will answer the senior authorities.

The woman had consumed poison after interaction with the police station in-charge and was rushed to Pilibhit district hospital on Wednesday. She was later referred to higher medical facility in Bareilly where she died.