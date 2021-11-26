Rare manuscripts at Prayagraj’s Bharti Bhawan Library restored by INTACH

At least 10 rare manuscripts at Prayagraj’s Bharti Bhawan Library that were in a dilapidated condition have been restored by experts of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The manuscripts have been recently brought back to the library where they are now accessible to scholars, said INTACH officials.

A delegation, including joint secretary of INTACH’s Prayagraj chapter Vaibhav Maini, PR and events coordinator Nilesh Narayan and librarian of Bharti Bhawan Swatantra Pandey brought back the manuscripts from Lucknow-based INTACH Conservation Institute (ICI) recently.

Maini said the project was funded by INTACH and it took around four months to restore the manuscripts.

“The antique manuscripts were in a dilapidated condition but Bharti Bhawan Library lacked funds required for their restoration and preservation which prompted INTACH to take up the task,” Maini said.

The manuscripts that have been restored are Mahakal Sanhita (samwat 1600-1700), Navgrah Srot Mantra Janta (samwat 1600-1700), Mahabharat (Sauptik Parv samwat 1663), Kishkindha Kaand (samwat 1762), Lanka Kaand (samwat 1762), Tulsi Mahatya (samwat 1757), Panchang Panna (samwat 1842), Panchang Panna (samwat 1857), Panchang Panna (samwat 1858), Panchang Panna (samwat 1887).

“These manuscripts are part of the rare and rich collection at Bharti Bhawan and a great source of knowledge about religion, science and culture,” Maini further said.

Maini said there were more old and important manuscripts and rare books that needed immediate restoration. However, due to lack of funds the work was still pending.

“INTACH members and Bharti Bhawan officials will soon hold meetings to chalk out a plan for arranging funds for their restoration,” he added.