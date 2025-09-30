Ravana cut to size in Lucknow’s Aishbagh over safety concerns

The towering effigy of Ravana, a key highlight of Dussehra celebrations at Aishbagh Ramleela Ground, will stand at 65 feet this year—down from the earlier 120 feet. For representation only (HT Fiile Photo)

The decision comes in response to safety concerns raised due to the growing number of huts and residential colonies surrounding the grounds. Not only this, only green certified crackers of low decibels will be used in the effigy.

President of Shri Ramleela Samiti Aishbagh Harish Chandra Agarwal said, “We had to consider public safety first. A 120-foot effigy could have endangered nearby residents, so we’ve brought it down to 65 feet.”

Despite the height reduction, Aishbagh will still host the tallest Ravana effigy in the city this year. The tradition of Ravana Dahan here draws thousands of spectators annually and is considered the central attraction of Dussehra festivities in Lucknow.

Other parts of the city are also preparing for the celebrations. Khadra, another prominent venue, will feature a 45-foot tall effigy of Ravana, said president of Khadra Ramleela Samiti, Ram Mohan.

“There is a tradition that no one erects a taller effigy than Aishbagh, so this year the effigy of Ravan is only 45 feet tall, against the 50-foot effigy last year,” he said.

Ajay Prakash Srivastava, an office-bearer of Mausamganj Ramleela Samiti said, “The height of Ravan here is around 40 feet, which is the same as last year.”

Similarly, in Sadar and Alambagh Ramleela, the effigy of Ravan is around 50 feet.

However, the theme for this year’s Ravana Dahan has not yet been finalised and a decision on the theme is expected soon. In recent years, committees have used the event to highlight pressing social issues such as corruption, drug abuse, or violence against women—using symbolic messages during the burning of Ravana to drive home a moral lesson.