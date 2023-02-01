Ray of hope for 981 prisoners in UP jails

LUCKNOW As many as 981 prisoners lodged in UP jails are likely to be benefited after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget to provide financial support to people who are unable to afford prison penalties and bail amounts.

As many as 810 prisoners lodged in UP jails are waiting to get bail. They are behind bars because they didn’t find a person who can take bail guarantee. Besides, there are 171 prisoners, who do not have money to pay bail amounts and are in prison even after completion of punishment period, said Anand Kumar, DG, UP Prison Administration and Reform Services.

However in UP, the figures are very low as many credible NGOs help in payment of petty fines due to the active support of jail officers, he said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to give priority to cases related to under trial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities.