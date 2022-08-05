Realtor shoots self dead in Lucknow, body found in sitting position
LUCKNOW A prominent real estate developer ended his life by allegedly shooting himself with his licenced pistol at his Ashok Marg house in Lucknow. The police suspected that he committed suicide late on Thursday night, but his body was found in his room on the first floor of the house when a domestic help went there to clean the portion on Friday morning.
The 52-year-old realtor’s parents suspected that major losses in business were behind the extreme step. They alleged that some of his business partners had cheated him, said police.
The realtor had shot himself on his right temple and the body was found in a sitting position on a sofa, said the police.
A suicide note purportedly written by the deceased mentioned that he was committing suicide and nobody was responsible for it. No confirmed reason behind his grave step was mentioned in the suicide note, stated cops.
The deceased’s wife was at her maternal place in Prayagraj while his two daughters were in the US for studies. They have been informed about the incident.
Police officials said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the pistol had been seized for forensic examination.
-
Now, AirAsia India flights to connect Lucknow with 3 cities
LUCKNOW AirAsia India's flight services connecting Lucknow with Bengaluru, New Delhi and Goa were inaugurated at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Friday. The airline will also operate Lucknow-Mumbai and Lucknow-Kolkata flights from September 1. On the occasion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his resolve to make Uttar Pradesh the best state in terms of connectivity, which would also open up new employment opportunities for the youth in the state.
-
SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody
A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Friday sent former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee to 14-day judicial remand till August 18 in connection with the ED probe into the money trail in the School Service Commission appointments scam. The ED had prayed for 14 days' judicial remand of both. Praying for Chatterjee's bail, his lawyer submitted that he was an ordinary person now and will not abscond.
-
PSI recruitment case: CBI conducts raids in J&K over alleged irregularities
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors. Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, the L-G cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently asked CBI to conduct a probe.
-
Kotkapura police firing: SIT submits sealed status report in Faridkot court
Close on the heels of the questioning of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, the special investigation teams (SITs) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incidents submitted a status report in a Faridkot court. Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana, who is also a member of the SIT, submitted the status report of the investigation in the court in a sealed cover on Friday.
-
Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested
In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru's Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon. A senior police officer said that the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the building. In the footage, the mother, a dentist by profession, is seen walking along with her daughter on the balcony on the fourth floor around 3:05pm.
