Realtor shoots self dead in Lucknow, body found in sitting position

Published on Aug 05, 2022 06:16 PM IST
The 52-year-old realtor’s parents suspected that major losses in business were behind the extreme step. They alleged that some of his business partners cheated him, said police.
The realtor’s body was found in his room on the first floor of the house when a domestic help went there to clean the portion on Friday morning. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A prominent real estate developer ended his life by allegedly shooting himself with his licenced pistol at his Ashok Marg house in Lucknow. The police suspected that he committed suicide late on Thursday night, but his body was found in his room on the first floor of the house when a domestic help went there to clean the portion on Friday morning.

The 52-year-old realtor’s parents suspected that major losses in business were behind the extreme step. They alleged that some of his business partners had cheated him, said police.

The realtor had shot himself on his right temple and the body was found in a sitting position on a sofa, said the police.

A suicide note purportedly written by the deceased mentioned that he was committing suicide and nobody was responsible for it. No confirmed reason behind his grave step was mentioned in the suicide note, stated cops.

The deceased’s wife was at her maternal place in Prayagraj while his two daughters were in the US for studies. They have been informed about the incident.

Police officials said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the pistol had been seized for forensic examination.

