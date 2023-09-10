Reassess taxes, survey big hotels for safety: Lucknow Mayor

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to reassess taxes and survey big hotels and commercial properties in the state capital for anomalies in tax payment. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal (file photo)

The survey would also be to check if big hotels have proper fire exit and other safety aspects in place to avoid a repeat of the September 5, 2022, fire incident at Levana Suites at Rana Pratap Marg where four persons died, and 10 others were injured.

The mayor has written to municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh to inspect major hotels of the city. Singh has now set up a three-member committee of senior officers to survey major properties highlighted by the mayor. The committee includes additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao and chief tax assessment officer Ambi Bisht. The committee would prepare a report and submit it to the commissioner.

The mayor also ordered inspection of a four-star-hotel, adjacent to Ansal API’s Sushant Golf City. She further asked for inspection of three big showrooms (1/36, 1/37 and 1/38 of Sandhya Rastogi) in Transport Nagar. A senior LMC official said: “The survey of big hotels and commercial properties is important as it would also help raise LMC’s income and ensure safety of people visiting these places.”

In August, the mayor also ordered an inspection of Vinayak Hospital after the staff there stopped her from entering the ICU without removing her footwear. After that, LMC staff arrived at the hospital with the JCB machine to demolish allegedly ‘illegal portions’ of the hospital building.

