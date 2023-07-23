Recruitments now done on merit: Union minister says in Lucknow

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti distributed recruitment letters to 212 people in Lucknow on Saturday, as part of a nationwide campaign by the BJP government at the Centre to step up ‘Mission Employment’, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Some of the aspirants who received their appointment letters in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Such recruitment drives are being held frequently across the country, including many parts of the state. On Saturday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected virtually with the campaign in which 70,000 recruitment letters were given, several of his ministers were in the state to personally connect with those who benefitted as part of the campaign.

Jyoti, who is the Union minister of state for rural development, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, gave appointment letters to 212 people at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar.

Those who received letters from Jyoti have been employed in the ministries of labour, railways, home and education.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth are getting jobs on merit, without any recommendation or bribe,” the minister said while appealing to those who have got appointment letters to work with a sense of purpose and a mission to help the poor and the marginalised.

“Work in the spirit of nation-building and to make the country self-reliant,” she added.

Those who have been recruited will also get an opportunity to receive training through an online module Karmayogi Pramukh on the IGOT Karmayogi portal.

More than 580 e-learning courses have been made available on this portal for ‘Anywhere Any Device’ learning format.

In Kanpur, Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, in Ghaziabad Union minister of state for surface transport and highways General (retd) VK Singh, Union fisheries minister Sanjeev Baliyan handed out recruitment letters.

