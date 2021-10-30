Rectified spirit recovered from licensed liquor shop in UP’s Pratapgarh

A team of excise department of Prayagraj raided and seized five drums of rectified spirit and 31 cartons of Indian liquor from a licensed liquor shop at Kanevara under Fatanpur police station of Prataparh district late Friday night, police said.

However, MLA Raniganj Dheeraj Ojha alleged that the raid and the recovery were fake and demanded a fair probe.

SP-Pratapgarh Satpal Antil said “Excise officials from Prayagraj led by inspector Ajay Kumar Singh raided the liquor shop owned by Arun Kumar Saroj of Aamapur Berra village of Raniganj area of Pratapagrh and seized five drums of rectified spirit and 31 cartons of Indian liquor.”

However, on Saturday when the excise department team reached the Fatanpur police station to get an FIR lodged, the Raniganj MLA also reached the spot and alleged that the excise team has shown fake recovery, he said.

CO Raniganj Atul Anjan Tripathi also reached the police station and tried to assure the MLA of proper action based on facts of the raid. The MLA also went to Kanevara and repeated his demand of a fair probe.

“There was no ruckus but the MLA insisted that a fair and proper investigation be carried out and only then action be initiated so that no innocent suffers,” Antil added.

Rectified spirit is commonly used in making spurious liquor. The manufacturers often set up a mini distillery to make this illegal liquor on their own and using rectified spirit as the main ingredient. They mix caramel colour to make it look like real liquor without raising suspicion of either consumers or even officials.