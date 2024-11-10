Refuge in Buddha is the path to peace, development: UP Dy CM

Over 800 Buddhist monks, scholars, and devotees from across the world gathered at the Buddha Vihar Shanti Upvan in Alambagh on November 9 for the three-day Pali Literature Conference 2024. Organised by the International Buddhist Research Institute in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh’s culture and tourism department, the conference, running until November 11, is centred around the theme “The contribution of Pali literature in promoting world peace and harmony.” Over 800 Buddhist monks, scholars, and devotees from across the world gathered in Lucknow (File photo)

In his inaugural address, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underscored the significance of Pali, noting that “Lord Gautam Buddha delivered his teachings in the Pali language.” He commended the central government for granting Pali the status of a classical language and emphasised,

Praising Buddha’s teachings on renouncing desires, controlling anger, and expanding knowledge, Maurya encouraged the audience to adopt these principles. “If peace, development, and employment are to be achieved, there is no better path than taking refuge in Buddha,” he affirmed.

Maurya also highlighted ongoing development initiatives at key Buddhist sites in the state, including Sarnath and Kushinagar, and encouraged the audience to embrace Buddha’s teachings on renouncing desires and controlling anger.