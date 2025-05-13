Registry scam in Rae Bareli: 50 yrs after death, owner ‘resurrects’ to sell land

In a case that has raised questions over land registry verification, a plot measuring around two bighas and four biswas in Rae Bareli’s Shivgarh block was recently sold, more than 50 years after its original owner passed away. The fraudulent sale came to light when an elderly man allegedly impersonated the deceased farmer and transferred ownership of the land to two individuals in March this year. A case of land fraud surfaced in Raebareli, where an impersonator posing as a deceased farmer executed the registry of 2 bighas and 4 biswas of land. (Sourced)

The matter surfaced before authorities after the deceased man’s family filed a complaint.

According to inspector Vindhya Vinay, in-charge of Shivgarh police station, the issue was reported by one Uma Shankar, a resident of Bedharu village under Shivgarh police limits. Shankar approached Rae Bareli district magistrate Harshita Gautam and superintendent of police Yashveer Singh on Monday to lodge a complaint about the sale.

“An investigation is underway. The complaint has been forwarded to us, and action will follow after verifying the facts,” the inspector said.

Shankar informed officials that the land originally belonged to his grandfather, Hazari, who died around 50 years ago. However, an elderly man posing as Hazari managed to transfer the property to two buyers on March 12, 2025. The impersonator was identified as Harinam Singh, a resident of Gudha village in Shivgarh.

The family became aware of the fraudulent transfer only last week when the new owners arrived at the site to take possession. Local police intervened, and the work was stalled temporarily.

Inspector Vinay alleged that the impersonator, the two buyers, and witnesses mentioned in the land registry were all working in collusion. “The land has gained significant market value, which could be the motive behind the fraud.”

Police have asked the complainant to provide proof of Hazari’s death and documents detailing whose name the land was transferred to after Hazari’s demise. The matter has been forwarded to the land revenue department for verification of old records.

“Before we proceed with any legal action, we have sought assistance from revenue officers to establish the ownership history and verify registry documents,” the inspector added.