Regular electrical load audits crucial to prevent short circuit disasters, say experts

An electrical short circuit has once again caused devastation, claiming lives of ten newborn in a fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday night. Jhansi deputy inspector general (DIG) confirmed the blaze was triggered by a short circuit. Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) where 10 infants died due to a fire tragedy, in Jhansi on Saturday. (ANI)

Similarly, a short circuit in the operation theatre (OT) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, led to the deaths of a woman and a 31-day-old newborn on December 19, 2023.

Such incidents are alarmingly frequent. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 101 people lost their lives in 106 electrical short circuit-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in 2022. These included 83 men and 18 women, while five others—including four men and one woman—were injured.

Hospital authorities, however, often fail to account for the increased incidence of electrical short circuits during winter, when a sudden surge in electrical load overwhelms hospital systems. “Winter is not typically a fire-prone season. But short circuits are quite frequent due to the excessive voltage load that starts during winter,” explained director general of fire services, Avinash Chandra, on Saturday.

Chandra stressed the importance of proper electrical audits in hospitals to evaluate electrical load during both winter and summer. “The quality of electrical wiring should match the expected load to prevent short circuits. Prevention is key, but it’s often neglected,” he said. “Institutions should also conduct regular mock drills, evacuation drills, and fire safety drills to avoid such situations,” he added.

Oxygen cylinders and concentrators often exacerbate fires, causing them to spread rapidly in areas where such equipment is present, Chandra noted.

A Lucknow-based fire safety expert highlighted that electrical short circuits are the leading cause of fire incidents, but they occur due to multiple factors. “An electrical safety audit of the NICU in Jhansi Medical College could reveal the cause of the fire. It might be due to internal overloading of the equipment installed in the NICU, stemming from technical faults or poor equipment quality. However, further inquiry is needed to determine the exact cause,” the expert said.

He explained that fire incidents due to short circuits become more frequent in winter as the use of air conditioners, blowers, and heaters increases, leading to voltage overload. He also pointed out that during a 2023 seminar, several experts from the Institution of Fire Engineers emphasised the need for electrical safety in buildings.

Electric wiring is often installed based on the existing load at the time of construction, but as electric usage increases over time, the wiring becomes inadequate. Regular electrical safety audits should be conducted to evaluate the current load, and wiring should be upgraded accordingly to prevent short circuits.

In terms of fatalities due to electrical short circuits, Uttar Pradesh ranks fourth with 101 deaths in 2022 in the NCRB data. Odisha reported the maximum with 446 deaths, including 403 men and 43 women, followed by Maharashtra with 143 deaths (109 men and 34 women), and Bihar with 118 deaths (97 men and 21 women). Nationwide, 3,375 fire incidents caused by electrical short circuits were reported in 2021 (1,808) and 2022 (1,567), according to the latest NCRB data.