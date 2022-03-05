Rejection made me stronger: Qaseem Haider Qaseem
Actor-lyricist Qaseem Haider Qaseem, who has featured in two songs and multiple films, says rejections and humiliations that he faced in course of life has given him the strength to do better and march ahead.
A resident of Najibabad, he landed in Mumbai to become a writer and act but as things did not work as expected he lost hope at one point of time. “People did not accept me initially and during auditions people used to demand money or commented on my personality. I started believing that I will not be able to make it in acting field and lost all hope,” shares Qaseem.
He stopped auditioning and started focusing on writing followed by acting. “Rejections made me stronger! I started ghost writing for earning some money and a few of my songs are credited to others. Then, I decided to write and produce songs where I will feature myself,” he says.
Talking about his work Qaseem adds, “I wrote and featured in the song Bekarar Mahi that was sung by Dabangg-fame singer Sabab Sabri. My second song Sambhal Jao was opposite Nandani Singh and trans-queen Navya Singh while my next is Mere Saath Chalo with Marathi actor Shreya Kulkarni and sung by reality show famed singers Abhijeeta Chouhan and Amit Sharma.”
His acting journey started with Sikandar Mirza’s TV show Hum Hain Sikandar. “I have done a film Pledge to Protect, where I have played a small but an important role. The film is doing rounds in festival and will release soon. Then films like Dream City Mumbai and Where Is Najeeb followed. Recently, I shot for Hamid Ali’s film Hum Hai King and next I will work on The Third Hacker.”
Qaseem was born in Sasaram, Bihar. “When I was barely 6-year-old then we shifted to my mother’s native place Najibabad which is just 12 kms from the famous Jogipura Dargah Najaf-e-Hind. Growing-up in that atmosphere I started doing nizamat (anchoring) at religious functions as a kid. I had learnt couplets of popular shayars and used to render it on stage.”
In one such function Qaseem faced a huge embarrassment which changed him completely. “A popular shayar once said ‘kuch apna bhi sunao’ and I was speechless and started crying. I decided to take up stage only after I have written something of my own and then I got into writing. Since then, I have presented nizamat in over 700 stage shows during religious events.”
Qaseem has also written two films which he intends to direct at some point of time.
