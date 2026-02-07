Relief for Noida univ student: ‘Unjustified, humiliating’: Alld HC sets aside placard punishment

The Allahabad high court has set aside a direction issued by a single-judge bench that required a Noida university student to stand at the campus gate for 30 days holding a placard declaring, “I will never misbehave with any girl.” The high court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by the student. (For representation)

A division bench comprising chief justice Arun Bhansali and justice Kshitij Shailendra held that the direction was “unjustified” and “humiliating”, observing that it would cast a “permanent scar” on the student’s character.

The order was passed while disposing of a petition filed by the student, Harsh Awana, who had challenged the condition imposed for his reinstatement at Noida International University.

The student had been rusticated by the university in March 2023 following allegations of misbehaviour with women students from another institution. He subsequently approached the high court challenging the rustication.

On October 29, 2025, a single-judge bench of justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery had set aside the rustication order but imposed several conditions for the student’s reinstatement. One of these conditions, now quashed, required the student to stand at the university gate from 8.45 am to 9.15 am for 30 consecutive days, beginning November 3, 2025, holding the self-incriminating placard.

The university had also been directed to photograph the act, with non-compliance allowing it to rusticate the student again.

Challenging this specific direction, counsel for the student argued before the division bench that the punishment was excessively humiliating and would have a lasting and damaging impact on his future career.

In its order dated February 4, the division bench observed, “We are firmly of the opinion that the nature of direction no. (II)... is not justified under any circumstances. Direction of such nature... is not only humiliating but would cast a permanent scar on the character of the appellant, which, in the circumstances of the case, is not called for.”