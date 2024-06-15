Relief in sight: Heat wave to ease in U.P. from June 19

There will be a gradual decline in temperature from June 19 onwards that will bring relief from the relentless heat wave that has gripped most parts of Uttar Pradesh for over a month now, said a weatherman here on Saturday. Easterly winds will replace the hot westerly winds leading to drop in mercury, said Mohd Danish, in-charge, Lucknow Met office. Easterly winds will replace the hot westerly winds leading to drop in mercury. (For Representation)

Due to dry and hot westerly winds and intense solar radiation heating, heat wave conditions persisted at most places in Uttar Pradesh (in almost 75% Met stations) on Saturday. Along with this, severe heat wave conditions developed at many places in half of the state.

Met department has issued a warning for Uttar Pradesh. It has said heat wave (loo) to severe heat wave is very likely to continue at most places over the state. Warm night conditions are very likely at isolated places over East U.P. and at a few places over West U.P. for the next three days. Several districts have been put under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong surface wind (speed 25-35 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over the state, the IMD said.

Kanpur records hottest day, warmest night

Kanpur recorded the hottest day and warmest night among the climate observation stations of the state with a maximum temperature of 46.3°C–hottest day in the country–on Saturday and minimum temperature of 35.2°C making it the warmest night in state.

This means that throughout the day, Kanpur residents experienced temperatures in a narrow band of 11.1°C. Likewise, day and night temperature in Prayagraj was 46 and 34.6 degrees, a difference of 11.4 degrees only.

Situation was no better in several other districts, including Hamirpur 46.2 (7.8 degrees above normal), Jhansi 46.1, Prayagraj 46 (7.1 degrees above normal), Varanasi (airport) 46 (7.5 degrees above normal), Kanpur city 45.8, Agra 45.5, Barabanki 45.4 (8.3 degrees above normal) and Sultanpur 45 (7.4 degrees above normal).

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Saturday was 44.1 (6.1 degrees above normal) and 31.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Forecast for Sunday is clear sky in the state capital. Maximum and minimum temperature in the city will be around 45 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

Met department has issued a warning of heat wave conditions very likely to continue during mid-day and afternoon on Sunday in the state capital. Warm night conditions are very likely over the area.

Warm night conditions to continue

The minimum temperature remained 5-6 degrees Celsius higher than normal, due to which warm night conditions prevailed at some places in western U.P. and in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

There was no significant change in night temperature in all divisions of the state during the last 24 hours. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5.0 °C) in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra, Meerut divisions: above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj divisions and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in Gorakhpur division.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 35.2°C in Kanpur (IAF) and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 25°C in Najibabad.

Reasons for warm night

While days have been unbearably hot in several cities of U.P. for nearly a month now, the respite that city residents usually enjoyed at night was also taken away in the first fortnight of June. Notably, reading for the minimum is recorded in early hours of the day, which means heat was more in the morning.

The rise in minimum temperature was caused by combination of weather factors that played into each other, scientists said. In the day, dry westerly winds and clear skies led to a rise in temperature, which caused the ground to heat up severely.

But by night, a moderate cloud cover took over due to an approaching western disturbance which meant this heat could not be transmitted back into the atmosphere due to the greenhouse effect. In the current weather scenario, the heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailing at most places in the state are likely to continue like this till June 17 without any significant change.

Thereafter, due to cloud cover and possible rain in the eastern Terai region due to the effect of moist easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, the heat wave conditions are likely to partially improve after June 17.