Religious, social events mark Rajnath’s birthday in Lucknow

Several social and religious events were organised across the Uttar Pradesh capital to mark the 74th birthday of defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Thursday. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, dy CMs KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh at an event held to celebrate defence minister Rajnath Singh’s birthday in Lucknow on July 10. (Sourced)

Extending birthday greetings to Rajnath, PM Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He’s distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

In his wishes, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X: “An epitome of ideals, integrity, and restraint in Indian politics, a senior member of the BJP family, heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honorable Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji!”

“Your public life of over five decades is a shining example of national policy, national security, and ethical politics. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram remain upon you. May you be blessed with excellent health and a long life,” the post added.

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh, commending him for his hard work and dedication in strengthening the country’s military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh was Union home minister in the first PM Modi cabinet. He has served as the BJP’s national president and played a key role in the party’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal organised a special cleanliness drive that was carried out across the city. At the Hanuman Setu, a religious function was organised where Sunder Kand was recited followed by Aarti. BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi led the event.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, MLCs Mukesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Santosh Singh and party workers in large numbers were also present there.

“On the occasion, a 74 kg large laddu cake was cut by BJP leaders,” said Praveen Garg, media in charge of the BJP city unit. Eleven senior party workers, 11 freedom fighters and four religious leaders were also felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupendra Singh expressed gratitude for Rajnath Singh’s leadership and wished him a long and healthy life. Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Rajnath’s contributions with emphasis on his role in strengthening the nation. Brajesh Pathak commended his efforts in fulfilling former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for Lucknow’s development.

Fruits and clothes were distributed to the needy and patients in various parts of the city. Bhandaras were also organised at various places. A tree plantation drive was also carried out. BJP MLA Neeraj Bora distributed fruits to patients at TB Hospital, Thakurganj, and gifted three water coolers to the hospital.

BJP MLA OP Srivastava distributed sweets and fruits to patients at community health centre in Indira Nagar and at Dr Bhaurao Devras Hospital. Party workers organised a cracker show at Rajnath Singh’s Gomti Nagar residence in the evening.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Manvendra Singh along with other members of the organisation distributed food to mentally challenged and orphaned children at Nirvana rehab centre. The women’s wing distributed food to children at Bal Anathashram in Motinagar. A free medical camp was organized by the Medical Wing of the party.