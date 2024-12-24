Remarks on Ambedkar: Congress leaders demand Shah’s resignation

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah while terming his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar as ‘objectional’ and ‘insulting’. Congress leaders (L to R) Pramod Tiwari, Salman Khurshid and Ajay Rai at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The party has decided to hold press conferences and hold various other programmes across the country to ‘protest’ and ‘expose’ the anti-Ambedkar stance of the BJP that has been reflected in remarks of Shah.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Salman Khursheed, deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai and party MPs Kishori Lal Sharma and Rakesh Rathore, spoke to the media persons at the UPCC headquarters here on Monday and reiterated that Shah should apologise for his remarks or tender resignation.

The Congress leaders said the party has decided to hold press conferences across the country to protest the way the BJP and its leaders have dealt with the issue. He said the party would hold more outreach programmes to take the issue to the people. He said further strategy would be finalised at Belagavi, Karnataka where CWC would meet to mark 100th anniversary of Belgaum session that Mahatma Gandhi presided over in 1924.

Pramod Tiwari said the BJP proposed to change the Constitution of India and had given ‘400 paar’ slogan to achieve the same objective. He said he was present in the Rajya Sabha when Shah made objectionable remarks. He said the BJP leaders’ disdain for Ambedkar was reflected in Shah’s body language and words he chose to make the remarks.

He said he was witness to the incident that took place at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament last week when some BJP MPs pushed Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge. He said the BJP leaders carried placards with sticks that were not allowed in Parliament. He said the BJP leaders attacked the partymen and CCTV footage of the incident should be saved to bring the facts about the incident to the fore.