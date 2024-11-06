Remembering Raj Bisaria: Students to stage the play Tirobhoot at UPSNA Lucknow

Theatre Arts Workshop, a group established by Padma Shri the late Raj Bisaria is all set to organise a two-day event staging the play Tirobhoot, written and directed by his prodigy Prafulla Tripathi. Prafulla Tripathi during the rehearsal of the play in Lucknow

Talking about the event, Tripathi shares, “It has been 10 months since Raj sir’s demise in February this year. The students and members of TAW have been working on this event for quite some time now. This will be a first theatrical event after all these months, and we promise to his audience that soon more such programs will be planned and executed.”

He adds, “The play that was praised by him before it’s first studio presentation back in 2017 and is all set to get it’s first stage production in 2024. The event will commemorate the theatre legend’s 90 birth-anniversary (November 10), this year, with a short AV presentation on his life and career. The play will have three shows over two days and all three are will be ticketed. He believed in double casting, multiple shows and budget ticketing for the shows, all this to make the theatre thrive, we are taking forward his legacy.”

The story of the play revolves around three characters and is based on women empowerment weaved in societal twists and turns.

The actors on the stage will be Somya Chawla, Kartik Joshi, Vikash Kuruvanshi, Prafulla Tripathi and Rohit Yadav.



Catch it live:

Venue: Valmiki Rangshala, UPSNA

Date: November 9, 10

Time: 3pm (Saturday) and 6pm (both days)

Tickets: Bookmyshow and will be available on the venue