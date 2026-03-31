Repeated crackdowns notwithstanding, unsafe blood banks thrive in Lucknow

Serious concerns have resurfaced over the functioning of blood banks in Lucknow where multiple facilities continue to operate despite repeated inspections flagging critical safety lapses. Surprise inspections revealed discrepancies in blood donation records, storage practices, safety protocols. (For Representation)

Official estimates indicate that around 60 blood banks are currently operating in the city, including 29 by charitable organisations and societies. However, inspections conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have consistently identified major deficiencies at several centres.

According to inspection reports, a number of blood banks lack mandatory testing equipment. In several instances, qualified doctors are either absent or not regularly available to supervise blood collection and processing. Despite these shortcomings, these facilities continue to collect, process, and supply blood, raising serious risks to patient safety.

Brijesh Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner, FSDA, said notices have been issued to non-compliant blood banks, with some already facing temporary license suspension. “Strict action, including licence cancellation and FIRs, will be initiated if responses are unsatisfactory and deficiencies are not rectified,” he said, adding that a detailed report would be sent to the State Drug Controller Authority for further action.

Highlighting past enforcement, Singh said that eight individuals were jailed and licences of three blood banks were cancelled last year following similar violations. A major crackdown on February 7, 2025, exposed grave irregularities at three facilities in Haiderganj, Dubagga and Shringar Nagar. Surprise inspections revealed discrepancies in blood donation records, storage practices, safety protocols and maintenance of statutory registers.

In addition to the raids, FSDA officials inspected three major blood banks in Indiranagar, Kalyanpur and Faizabad Road on February 22, 2025 too, uncovering alleged irregularities in blood storage and documentation, he added.

Officials acknowledge a pattern of repeated violations across multiple centres. Medical experts warn that transfusing inadequately screened blood can lead to severe infections, complications and, in critical cases, rapid deterioration of patients.

The continued operation of such facilities despite documented violations has raised questions over regulatory enforcement and accountability. Public health experts have called for stricter monitoring, immediate closure of non-compliant units and stricter action against both erring operators and officials responsible for oversight.

Operations halted at 7 blood centres in UP

In a major enforcement drive to ensure safe blood transfusion practices, the FSDA has suspended operations at seven charitable blood centres across Uttar Pradesh after detecting serious irregularities.

The action follows a large-scale inspection carried out by inter-district teams of drug inspectors. A total of 42 blood centres operating under charitable trusts and societies were inspected across multiple districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi.

According to officials, the inspections covered 18 blood banks in Meerut, 11 in Ghaziabad, five in Bulandshahr, one each in Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar and six in Varanasi. During the drive, seven centres were found to have discrepancies in documentation and blood handling procedures, prompting authorities to immediately halt all blood-related operations at these facilities.