Report flags illegal extraction of groundwater in UP, other states

LUCKNOW The Central Ground Water Authority’s (CGWA) report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on groundwater in Uttar Pradesh has pointed out illegal extraction by housing, commercial complexes, industries and institutions. The tribunal took suo motu note of news reports on groundwater levels going down to critical levels in several regions across the country, including Indo-Gangetic basin and north-western India falling into critically low levels. (Pic for representation)

The tribunal reviewed data submitted by the CGWA and state/UT governments, which revealed widespread over-exploitation of groundwater in multiple states and UTs, inadequate enforcement of regulatory guidelines and weak implementation of environmental compensation mechanisms for illegal extraction.

It took suo motu note of news reports on groundwater levels going down to critical levels in several regions across the country, including Indo-Gangetic basin and north-western India falling into critically low levels.

The tribunal reviewed the report during hearing of a case on April 23, related to groundwater reaching critical levels across the country. The NGT, principal bench, New Delhi, comprising chairman, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad is hearing this case.

Citing this report, the NGT’s order (April 23, 2026) pointed out that action has been taken against illegal extraction of groundwater in the state. The report pointed out that 111 borewells have been sealed, ₹5.57 crore fine imposed and ₹0.89 crore recovered. The report also points out that no environmental compensations (EC) have been recovered by the state government.

Taking serious note of reports related to groundwater reaching critical levels across the country, the NGT constituted a high-level expert committee to prepare state-specific reports and submit them within three months.

The panel will comprise representatives from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Geological Survey of India (GSI), ministry of environment, Forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), IIT Roorkee and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), which will act as the nodal agency.

The tribunal has directed the committee to examine state-wise data, identify gaps in the implementation of existing groundwater guidelines and suggest both general and state-specific measures to curb illegal extraction and promote groundwater recharge, especially in critically affected areas.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months and the matter is listed for hearing on August 25, 2026.