Republic Day special: All set for a perfect Sunday outing for Lucknowites!

Republic Day parade, shopping offers, fun-events, food festivals, decorated building and mall there several make a perfect outing on Sunday. HT City gives an insight into what is all being offered to make it a memorable day. Students buying flags in Lucknow(Mustaq Khan/HT)

Shoppers, offers and more

All malls and shopping arcades are decked up with places and come up with special R-Day offers.

Decorated on Tricolour theme and installation the concept of “how India has transformed in recent years”, Phoenix Palassio is offering upto 70 offers. “A Sufi Night was organised at our Ishara restaurant on R-Day eve. We have roped in tattoo and caricature artiste for our guests,” tells mall’s head Sanjiv Sarin.

Lulu Mall has come up with special offers at the hyper-market. Crown Mall has come up with activities. “People come for ambience and since its end of season the offers are at their peak in this period. A lot of interactive activities are in place,” tells mall general manager Yogendra Arya.

Make your R-Day more special

An evening of heartfelt words and enchanting tales from writers, can be experienced at poetry and storytelling night Words That Touch the Soul at the Artist Barefoot, from 11.30am. If you love comedy and want to listen to some of the new and finest stand-up artistes of the city, then Lucknow Events Club can be your adda from 7pm at Free Comedy for Free People.

Then one of its kinds of unique events could Pay If You Liked! This is for the comedy fans to be part of fun madness again at Lucknow Events Club.

Foodies delight

For food lovers, hotels and restaurants have come up with a lot of offers. Food aggregators have a R-Day offer in which people can order using offer-codes.

Hyatt Regency has come up with an Indonesian Food festival. “We have come up with the festival to serve international cuisine on the Republic Day. We have invited Chef Alfian Vigitanto from Jakarta, Indonesia. He is serving authentic delicacies at our China House restaurant which will offered will February 2. Dishes include Gado-Gado and Sate Ayam, Nasi Goren Kambing and Udang Mie Aceh to name a few,” says hotel’s general manager Roshan Mendonsa.

Hometel by Sarovar’s Rang De Basanti festival is specially curated for the day. “The restaurant is decoarted accordingly and the fest will be on till January 31. Our team of chefs have prepared choicest of which is serving Punjabi cuisine,” says hotel’s general manger Rohit Rahul.

City on a pause

As per the local administration, on Republic Day 2025, straight after the flag hoisting at 10 am, traffic will be stopped for 52 seconds across the city and the national anthem will be broadcast live. Based on smart city technology and ITMS will be used for this initiative, which will celebrate national pride.

Mahakumbh inspired Jhanki

If you are going to be part of the event to witnessing parade which will pass through Hazratganj, then not just extensive folk performances from across the country with over 200 artistes joining the R-Day event this year. On of the highlights this year will be Sanskriti Ka Sangam themed tableau Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India-Heritage and Development. Talking about the tableau, an official from Department of Culture UP, said, “The tableau is showcasing Amrit Manthan between the devats and demons and on its forefront will stand a grand forward-leaning replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash’, which symbolises the flow of divine nectar.”