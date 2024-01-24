Republic Day: Traffic curbs put in place till Friday in Lucknow

Normal traffic movement in the city will remain affected for three days from Wednesday on account of parade rehearsal and celebrations to be organised on Republic Day on Friday. Traffic diversions will be in place at multiple junctions from 6 am every day till Friday. Traffic movement at Lalbagh, Kaiserbagh, Parivartan Crossing, IT Chauraha and Kaiserbagh will be redirected towards 1090 Crossing via Clark Trisection. (File)

Ravindralaya Road, Hussainganj Crossing, Burlington Crossing and Bapu Bhawan Road will remain out of bounds for vehicles. Likewise, vehicles plying from Alambagh and Mawaiya towards Ravindralaya will be diverted towards Kaiserbagh via La touche Road. The traffic on Bansmandi Crossing will not be allowed to proceed on Rana Pratap Crossing and will be diverted towards Kaiserbagh and Mawaiyya. Similarly, vehicles moving from KKC trisection towards Charbagh will be diverted towards Loco Crossing.

Traffic movement from Sadar via Loco Crossing will not be allowed towards Charbagh and will be diverted towards Alambagh. Those moving from Rana Pratap Crossing towards KKC and Charbagh will be diverted towards Bansmandi Crossing.

The traffic from Sadar overbridge towards Hussainganj will be diverted to Cantonment. Likewise, the stretch from Bandariyabagh Crossing to Hazratganj will be closed and vehicles will be diverted towards 1090 Crossing. Whereas the traffic on Kaiserbagh Crossing moving towards Hussainganj will be diverted to Latouche Road.

Vehicles moving from Mahanagar and Nishatganj will be barred from moving towards Hazratganj and will be diverted towards 1090 Crossing. Likewise, vehicles commuting from Gomti Nagar will not be allowed to ply towards Hazratganj. They will be diverted to Sikander Bagh crossing.

“For ease in the movement of hearses, ambulances and school vans people can call the traffic control room on 9454405155,” said a traffic department press note.