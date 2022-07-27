Residents take ill in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area, 8 admitted to hospital

At least eight residents of Gajharapurwa locality in Vikas Nagar’s Sector-8 were admitted to hospital here on Wednesday after many in the area complained of vomitting and diarrhoea.

The situation prompted the authorities to set up a medical camp in the area. As locals complained of contaminated water supply in the area, water samples were collected for tests.

“Sixty residents were given medicines in the medical camp and eight were admitted to BRD hospital in Mahanagar,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education officer.

A door-to-door survey of residents was also done by a team led by Dr Milind Vardhan, the district surveillance officer.

Accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwives) visited 172 houses and spoke to families to identify the patients, if any.

Residents have been told to drink water only after boiling and cooling it till room temperature and consume fresh cooked food, said Raghuvanshi.