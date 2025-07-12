Resist attempts to divide Hindus and Sikhs: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned of stern action against religious conversions and labelled such incidents as a deep-seated conspiracy against the country to change its demography. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

He stressed the need to preserve the legacy of sacrifice set by Sikh Gurus and to resist attempts to divide Hindus and Sikhs.

“Such conspiracies have been attempted before and will continue to surface, but we must remain vigilant and united,” he said.

Adityanath was speaking at an event organised at his official residence to flag off the Guru Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra to mark the 350th Shaheedi Varsh (martyrdom year) of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing a gathering of Sikhs, Adityanath said: “Religious conversions are going on in Pilibhit and other areas. The government is taking action. But you (people) also need to be careful. Ghar Vapasi events have been organised.”

“Recently, the government has taken major action in Balrampur. Rates were fixed for conversion,” the chief minister said.

He was referring to the recent action taken in Balrampur against Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, who is accused of masterminding a large-scale religious conversion racket in Balrampur and its adjoining areas.

Among Hindus, rates were fixed for Brahmin, Kshatriya, OBC and Scheduled Tribe and Sikhs for conversion, he added.

“The preliminary findings by the probe agency point to a foreign funding of about Rs100 crore in 40 bank accounts,” the chief minister said.

“He (Jalaluddin Shah) was continuously working for conversion. Efforts are being made to change the country’s demography,” he said.

Adityanath noted that circumstances have changed but they (people involved in conversion) have the same motive which was prevalent during the Mughal period.

He underlined the need to make today’s generation aware of sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus for religion.

At the event, Adityanath showered flower petals on the Sandesh Yatra. The yatra, which began from Lucknow, will pass through Kanpur, Etawah, and Agra before culminating at Chandni Chowk and the historic Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi—the site of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom.

Adityanath said that the 350-year-old legacy of martyrdom is being revived through this yatra, serving as a powerful reminder of the oppressive era under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s regime.

He noted that the Mughal ruler sought to suppress Sanatan Dharma and impose Islamic dominance.

“In the face of tyranny, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji chose martyrdom over compromise, standing firm on the path of righteousness,” he said.

Referring to national celebrations such as the 550th Prakash Parv and the Veer Bal Diwas, the chief minister acknowledged the central government’s efforts to elevate these observances to national prominence. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for officially declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, in honour of the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

The event was attended by minister of state Baldev Singh Aulakh, MLC Hari Singh Dhillon, minority commission Member Parvinder Singh, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon and principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, among others.