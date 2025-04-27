Restoration completed three days early: Knp-Lko trains to resume at full capacity as Ganga Bridge reopens today

Rail traffic between Lucknow and Kanpur is set to resume today, after restoration work on the century-old (built-in 1929) Ganga Bridge (number 110). The restoration, which began on March 20, 2025, was completed three days ahead of its scheduled April 30 deadline, according to Northern Railway officials.. The workers doing maintenance work on Ganga bridge. (Sourced)

During the repair work, train movement on the bridge was disrupted, with only a few numbers of trains passing through. With the project now finished, regular services will resume via Kanpur, significantly reducing travel time for passengers, officials said.

“The maintenance and repair work on the Ganga Bridge, originally scheduled for 42 days, is in its final stage and will be completed by Sunday,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow.

Divisional railway manager, SM Sharma, along with other senior officials, inspected the bridge on Saturday through window trailing and conducted safety tests on the repaired railway track. Sharma appreciated the timely work and acknowledged the efforts of the teams involved.

Sharing further details, Sharma said, “A total of 1,706 sleepers have been replaced on this 857-metre-long bridge. With this upgrade, the safe and punctual operation of trains on this route will be ensured. Train services are set to resume from April 29, 2025. Initially, trains will operate at a speed of 15 kmph, gradually increasing to 30 kmph and then to 45 kmph.”

The railways used specially designed H-beam steels during the restoration work, known for their durability and strength. Unlike the previous structure, the revamped bridge does not have ballast on the tracks. Instead, steel decking has been installed, allowing passengers to view the river Ganga below.

The replacement of old steel sleepers with H-beam sleepers, also referred to as wide-flange beams, has strengthened the bridge. These components, widely used in large-scale construction projects, are known for enhancing load-bearing capacity and longevity.