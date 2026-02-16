Retired soldier kills wife, teen son, dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A 52-year-old retired soldier shot dead his 40-year-old wife and 16-year-old son following a domestic row before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Sen Pashchim Para in Kanpur district on Monday morning, police said. ​The retired serviceman shot the two with a double-barrelled gun at their home. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

​The retired serviceman shot the two with a double-barrelled gun at their home, then locked the door from the outside, walked two kilometres to the railway tracks near Kathogar village and then jumped before a train, police said.

​The murders came to light after local police, while attempting to identify the retired serviceman’s body found on the Bhaupur railway tracks, reached his house. Finding the house locked, the police broke in and found the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood.

​Pradeep Singh, station house officer, Sen Pashchim Para police, said, “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and we are investigating the motive behind the extreme step. We are looking into all possible angles, including family disputes and potential property-related grievances.”

​While no suicide note has been recovered so far, the police are questioning neighbours and relatives to piece together the events.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290