Revamp: Cong move to take everybody along raises hopes of party’s old guards in U.P.

The Congress’s move to rope in former state party presidents in the Sangathan Srijan exercise undertaken to revamp the organisation has raised hopes of the old guards in the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh. We are involving all in this exercise. No one will be left out. We have sought opinion of all former UPCC chiefs, said Ajay Rai. (HT file)

After a weeklong exercise wherein senior party leaders from state’s 75 districts were interviewed from January 7 to 13 last month at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here, it is hoped that the new team will be a mix of young and old guards.

Those aware of the development said a word has gone around in the party circles that the grand old party is not in favour of excluding anyone.

UPCC president Ajay Rai has personally conveyed this to several partymen who have met him in the past one month. The party’s move to involve the former UPCC presidents in the Sangathan exercise has given credence to this message and all those who have been working for the party feel they too would get some or the other responsibility in the new team.

“Yes, this was a very good initiative. We were made part of the Sangathan Srajan exercise. All former UPCC presidents were invited to UPCC headquarters to interact with the partymen from different districts for a week. This sent a message that the party wants to involve and respect the old guards too. We hope the party will consult us again when the new team is given a final shape. Those who felt they have been sidelined will now come back and get due respect,” said former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri.

Other senior leaders who turned up for the Sangathan Srajan exercise included former UPCC presidents Salman Khurshid, Arun Kumar Singh ‘Munna’ and Raj Babbar. “Yes, this is a good effort. I am happy about this. Those who may have been inactive for some reason or the other will also be back to party fold and strengthen the party,” said former UPCC president Raj Babbar.

Another former UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said he hoped those given responsibility of building a new team would do their best and set up a strong party organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yes, we are involving all in this exercise. No one will be left out. We have sought opinion of all the former UPCC presidents and they have been part of the selection panel for the new team. Old guards are being given due consideration,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai, adding, the party proposes to complete the team building exercise in 100 days.

“We will involve everybody. Old and young and those from the younger generation that have worked in different party cells and departments will be taken along and given responsibility. The Sangathan Srajan is an elaborate exercise, and we hope to complete this within the stipulated period of 100 days,” said All India Congress Committee general secretary (in charge UP) Avinash Pandey over the phone.

UPCC general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav said the party is in the process of building new team and the same would be completed soon.