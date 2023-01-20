Revamped UPPSC website packed with varied info a hit among aspirants

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently launched its revamped official website aimed at proving more helpful than before is proving to be a hit among aspirants.

A special feature of the website in its new avatar are the question papers of Combined State/Upper Sub-ordinate Services Examination, commonly known as PCS, UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exams, popularly called and PCS (J) from 2012 to 2021 that have been uploaded for the benefit of the aspiring candidates.

“The commission has also uploaded the names of the toppers who have secured first three places in the PCS examination from 1987 to 2021 so that aspirants can draw inspiration from them. Soon the success stories of these toppers will also be made available online on this site,” said Sanjay Shrinet, chairman of Prayagraj-headquartered UPPSC.

Apart from this, many other new features too have been added. The new website, officials said, would provide information about recruitment exams 15 days in advance.

The revamped site was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow on January 3. However, due to the opening of applications for Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination-2022 and other recruitments on the older website, there was a delay in making the new website fully functional but now it has finally been achieved, officials shared.

“One Time Registration (OTR) facility has also become operational on the new website. After once giving their information, the aspirants will get the unique OTR number after which they will be able to apply for other recruitments at just one click on the basis of the earlier filled information. This is a big plus of this newly revamped website. The commission has asked the aspirants to fill in the OTR forms by March 31. OTR will be mandatory for all job recruitment advertisements being issued by UPPSC after April 1,” said Avnish Pandey, president, Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti—an organisation representing the youth preparing for the recruitment examinations in the state.

The revamped website comes packed with information, including details about active recruitment exams as well as upcoming recruitments, besides allowing aspirants to check their application status and download question papers of previous years. Aspirants can also download syllabus of various recruitment exams, access list of candidates who have filed objections besides list of debarred centres and also get information about rejected applications.