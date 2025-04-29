Review meeting: U.P. minister takes Udyami Mitras to task over pending MoUs

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Monday took Udyami Mitras to task at the monthly review meeting after several cases of pending status of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at the Nivesh Sarathi portal were reported. Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. (HT file)

For the review meeting, 118 Udyami Mitras assembled at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar. CEO of Invest UP Vijay Kiran Anand and principal secretary, Industrial development department, Alok Kumar were also present.

During the session, the Invest UP CEO quizzed Udyami Mitras of various districts after the current status of MoUs in their respective districts was not updated. These MoUs were signed by the state government at the Global Investors’ Summit in February 2023.

The minister asked Udyami Mitras of Hathras, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow about the reason for the pending status of MoUs in their respective districts.

When Udyami Mitras were not able to give a suitable reply, the minister asked them to come prepared for the meeting next time. Speaking on the occasion, the minister told Udyami Mitras to chase every investor till the time the MoUs are rolled out.

“You will have to pursue every investor and address all his queries,” he told Udyami Mitras. “It is due to investment-friendly perception of the state that investors are coming to Uttar Pradesh. This perception has been built over the period due to constant efforts of PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” Nandi said.

He further said facilitating and handholding investors throughout the process is crucial to converting investment inquiries into established industries.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the meeting, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh suggested Invest UP to constitute a dedicated team tasked with identifying land of closed mills, factories and sugar mills for new industrial projects.

He emphasised that resolving land-related challenges is vital to enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s reputation as an investor-friendly state.

Also speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar, principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department, presented the roadmap for enhancing stakeholder collaboration to make Uttar Pradesh a globally competitive investment destination.

Vijay Kiran Anand, CEO of Invest UP, outlined the agenda for the conclave and initiated the goal-setting exercise for the upcoming year.

Emphasising a structured and strategic approach, he said: “Coordination is key to attracting investment. Teamwork doesn’t just mean working together, it means growing together, learning from each other and creating something greater.”

Surya Pal Gangwar, secretary to the chief minister, gave a detailed presentation on strengthening district-level investment promotion mechanisms.

Earlier in the session, Prathamesh Kumar, additional CEO of Invest UP, delivered a welcome address, emphasising the importance of seamless coordination among all stakeholders involved in the investment process from Udyami Mitras to District Industries Centres (DICs).

Later in the evening, Swami Dinadayal Krishna Das Ji, vice president of the ISKCON, shared motivational insights on personal and professional growth, inspiring participants to progress with grace and resilience. On the occasion, a book ‘Udyami Mitra’ was also released.