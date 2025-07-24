Revised circle rates in to take effect in Prayagraj from Aug 1

The district administration has announced new circle rates for land and property in Prayagraj, which will come into effect from August 1. Provisional valuations for all tehsils have been published, and members of the public can submit written objections until 5pm on July 29, officials said. An aerial view of Sangam city (File Photo)

The provisional lists have been made available at all tehsil offices, sub-registrar offices, assistant inspector general (registration) office, registration offices, and the office of the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue). After reviewing and resolving any complaints received by the deadline, the updated rates will be officially implemented from August 1, officials added.

ADM (finance and revenue) Vineeta Singh said objections can be submitted until 5pm on July 29. Individuals wishing to present objections in person may do so before the ADM or the assistant inspector general of registration between 2pm and 4pm on July 30 with relevant documents, she added.

Circle rates, used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges, had not been revised in the district for several years and a change was anticipated this year. A committee led by district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar conducted inspections across various areas before finalising the new rates and the provisional list was released after the DM approved the revised rates.

The provisional list offers a clearer picture of how land prices will vary across different localities and areas across the district. In many areas, buying land will become more expensive, while in others, prices will remain relatively stable.

For the first time, separate circle rates have been defined for petrol pumps, cinema halls, banquet halls, and cold storage facilities. Previously, circle rates were determined solely based on the adjacent road.

Under the revised rates, petrol pumps will be valued at up to 90% of the commercial land rate while banquet halls will be assessed at up to 50% of the residential land rate for the area.

Revised classification of farm land:

In rural zones, agricultural land has been reclassified into four categories: A, B, C, and D. Agricultural land up to 2,000 square metres within nagar panchayat limits will have a circle rate three times the normal agricultural land rate while for land parcels up to 5,000 square metres being used for plotting, the rate is set at up to 80% of the standard residential rate.

Steepest hikes in urban areas:

The steepest increases have been observed in urban areas such as Civil Lines, particularly on major roads like Sardar Patel Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Ashok Nagar, George Town, and Tagore Town, where rates have gone up by as much as 40%. On internal or connecting roads in these areas, hikes are up to 35%.

Other urban localities such as Allahpur, Daraganj, Katra, and Naya Katra have been hiked by up to 35%, while areas like Govindpur, Salori, and Rampriya Marg have witnessed hikes up to 40%.

In suburban regions, including parts of Chaka, Soraon and Phulpur tehsils, circle rates on main roads have hiked by approximately 30%. Koraon, where rates have gone up by only 5% to 15%, has seen the smallest increase.

Apartment rates linked to amenities:

Another key change is the introduction of amenity-based differentiation for apartments. Rates will now vary based on the facilities offered. Points have been assigned to specific amenities: Swimming pool (4 points), parking (2 points), security features (1 point), etc. As a result, two apartments located on the same road may now have different circle rates, depending on the amenities they offer.