Reward announced for arrest of SI in Kanpur minor rape case

The police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to the arrest of sub-inspector Amit Maurya, the main accused in the alleged abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Kanpur. Representational image (Sourced)

Additional commissioner of police (crime) VK Singh said a cash reward would be given to anyone providing credible information leading to the arrest of the accused. He said four special teams along with the crime branch, have been formed and raids are being carried out at possible locations.

Officials said the Bhimsen police outpost in-charge (OIC) Dinesh Kumar was suspended with immediate effect, while ACP (Panki) Shikhar Kumar was attached to the police lines pending an internal inquiry into the handling of the case. Vikram Singh, the station house officer of Sachendi police station, had already been suspended.

The alleged gang rape took place on the night of January 5.

According to the FIR lodged on January 7 and the survivor’s statement, the minor had stepped out of her house late at night when she was allegedly abducted by a local YouTuber, Shivbaran, and sub-inspector Amit Maurya, who was then in-charge of the Bhimsen police outpost. Maurya had been transferred from the post two days earlier. While Shivbaran was arrested the same night, Maurya remains absconding, police said.

Maurya’s continued evasion led senior police officials to initiate disciplinary action and intensify efforts to trace him.