Richa Singh writes to ECI over expulsion, seeks action against SP

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against her recent expulsion from the SP which she termed undemocratic. In her letter dated February 21, Richa has demanded action against the SP for her “dictatorial and undemocratic expulsion from the Samajwadi Party” which she has dubbed “derogatory” and “against principles of natural justice and inner party democracy”.

Richa has also made plain her plans to move the Allahabad high court against the expulsion claiming it to be against the party’s Constitution which the SP is committed to abide by.

“I have been a member of the Samajwadi Party and fought U.P. assembly election on its symbol in 2017 and 2022. On February 16, 2023, the Samajwadi Party unilaterally announced my expulsion on its official Twitter account without any explanation, prior warning or show cause notice,” she said citing content of her letter, a copy of which is with HT. She has also listed specific grounds for her claim.

“Natural justice demands show-cause notice must be issued before taking any action. Everyone should be given a fair opportunity to present their case. The Samajwadi Party never issued me the show-cause notice,” she has claimed in the letter.

Claiming that the SP never offered any explanation or reasons for her expulsion, Richa said, “The Samajwadi Party never issued any warning before taking action me. Such an action violates Article 30 of the party’s Constitution.”

She also termed such an act against the norms, principles and basic spirit of the Indian Constitution. She has urged ECI to take cognisance of the “sabotage of democratic process” and take necessary steps against the Samajwadi Party as per the rules and regulations.

“The Samajwadi Party is being run on whims and fancies in violation of its own Constitution. I have not even received any formal intimation about my expulsion. I would also be moving the Allahabad high court against my expulsion on these very grounds soon,” she said.

Richa, who unsuccessfully contested the state assembly polls as an SP candidate from Prayagraj’s Allahabad West constituency twice, was expelled and the decision was made public through a tweet through party’s official twitter handle @samajwadiparty on February 16.

Apart from Richa, the SP had also expelled another woman spokesperson Roli Tiwari Mishra from Agra within hours of issuing guidelines to party cadre to avoid debating communal and religious issues.

Immediately after her expulsion, Richa, also a former and the first woman president of Allahabad University Students’ Union (AUSU), had alleged that the party had expelled her because she openly stood against the comments made by senior party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas. Richa was declared elected president of AU student union in October 2015 on the support of the SP. She formally joined the party in December 2016.