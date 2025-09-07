Right to vote being undermined: UP Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Sunday accused the BJP government of colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate elections at its “Voter Adhikar” rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Sitapur. Uttar Pradesh Congress rally underway in Sitapur on September 7. (Sourced)

Addressing the rally, All India Congress Committee general secretary (in charge Uttar Pradesh) Avinash Pandey claimed, “The right to vote is enshrined in our Constitution where every vote holds equal power. But this right is being undermined. In many houses, over 200 fake voter names are being added, while genuine voters are being deleted from the rolls. This is nothing short of an attack on democracy.”

As part of the Congress’s ongoing campaign against alleged electoral malpractices, a number of rallies were organised between August 22 and September 7. In his address, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged: “Even the PM’s seat in Varanasi was won dishonestly. The Election Commission shut down the site between 1.30 pm and 5 pm on counting day and then suddenly declared the results.”

During Congress rule, we opened schools, colleges, factories, and even IITs and this government is selling them off,” he claimed. “Under Modi’s rule, fair elections in the country have become a dream. The BJP, which is in power in the country and the state, has killed democratic values by colluding with the Election Commission,” Pandey alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi has been raising the issue of rigging in elections prominently for the last several years, but when the Election Commission did not consider it appropriate to investigate any allegation, the Congress itself got the data investigated,” the Congress leaders said.