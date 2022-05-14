Rishi Nikam: You can make it big with short films
22-year-old filmmaker Rishi Nikam is determinedly taking the short film route to make it big in the film industry. Director of short film Sketchbook, he is regularly organising short film festival in his hometown Dewas (MP) that is acting as catalyst for budding filmmakers in a bid to learn the craft better.
“I have realised that shorts films are the best medium for young filmmakers to prepare a strong portfolio. It helps them with a show reel for production houses and once they get recognition at film festival circuits it gives an added bonus. Also, when it competes with global cinema it broadens your vision which will help them in future endeavours,” says Nikam.
He further adds, “For now I am taking baby steps. I started as VFX and special effects director and then went into second unit direction with films such like Mom, Helicopter Eela and few more. My film did well at the international film festival circuit and won few awards as well. So, currently, I will be making more short films and gradually jump on the feature film bandwagon.”
After completing his Class XII, Nikam left for Mumbai with Bollywood dreams. “I did a few courses including VFX and animation. I even did an internship at the Censor Board where I learnt about movie reviewing, copy right issues and other minute details. I am also pursuing my B Com side-by-side.”
When lockdown happened, he came back to his hometown and then started his short film journey. “I launched a short film festival Kalakari in my hometown where good films were awarded. Besides, I am acting as a bridge for budding film makers to make them connect then with content-writers and production house.”
Nikam doesn’t harbour any acting dreams for now, and wants to focus in filmmaking only. “I am currently working on the script Love in Italy, a college romance, with Sena Tuanil. We are right now on the verge of locking the screenplay and then we will pitch it to a producer. The film will be shot both in India and Italy. We both will be directing the film as well in our respective countries.”
“There is another project Master Spesa that has been written by US-based Rosy and Monica Onan and they will be directing it as well. I will be connecting all the coordinates and will be distributing the film after it is shot in the US,” Nikam signs off.
