Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday.

“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 118213863 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%.

“Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh at present has 2363 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority is in home isolation. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.

The state has till now administered a total of 343289515 doses of Covid vaccine, including 215699 doses in the past 24 hours.