Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday.
“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 118213863 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%.
“Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Uttar Pradesh at present has 2363 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority is in home isolation. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
The state has till now administered a total of 343289515 doses of Covid vaccine, including 215699 doses in the past 24 hours.
Ludhiana: Cultural programme to held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants. Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life
A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening. Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased's body for post mortem. The boy's family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell.
‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad has registered an impressive growth of 24.75% in placement of its students this time (2021-22) as compared to the last placement session (2020-21), informed MNNIT officials. A total of 300 students received job offers with above this average CTC. “As many as 156 students received offers above Rs LPA, above Rs 40 LPA and 24 above Rs 50 LPA,” director MNNIT-Allahabad, Prof Rama Shanker Verma added.
Ludhiana: Man who caused fire in train compartment arrested
A Rajasthan man was nabbed on Tuesday for setting fire to seats of two trains stationed at Ludhiana Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Tilku Kumar, 24, of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan. CCTV cameras had captured him setting fire to the train seats, following which the Railway Protection Force staff alerted the Government Railway Police personnel and they arrested him. During interrogation, he claimed that he didn't cause the fire in the compartments intentionally.
Ludhiana: 39 hotels told to submit property tax returns filed since 2013
After tightening the noose on hospitals for tax evasion, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has turned its attention towards hotels in the city. MC recently inspected 39 hotels under Zone D and directed owners to submit property tax returns filed since 2013-2014. Most of these hotels are in Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand.
