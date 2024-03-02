 RITES to again prepare report on crowd mgmt in Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / RITES to again prepare report on crowd mgmt in Ayodhya

RITES to again prepare report on crowd mgmt in Ayodhya

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Massive influx of devotees has rendered the previous report prepared before the pran pratishtha futile

As the scenario in Ayodhya has changed completely after the opening of Ram Mandir, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Government of India enterprise, will again prepare a report on crowd management here.

Devotees continue to arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)
Devotees continue to arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

RITES report submitted last year to the Ayodhya administration on crowd management has been rendered futile after a huge influx of devotees post opening of Ram Mandir on January 22 this year.

PM Narendra Modi was chief guest at the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and the temple was opened for devotees the next day.

The RITES had prepared the report on crowd management in Ayodhya before the opening of Ram Mandir and no one had expected such huge turnout of devotees here.

“RITES will submit a new report on crowd management in Ayodhya as per the changed scenario after opening of Ram Mandir,” said Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya.

“The report already submitted by the RITES is of no use in this changed scenario,” added Dayal.

According to the Ayodhya administration, around 60 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya after the opening of Ram Mandir.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also exploring all measures to control crowd and ensure hassle free darshan of Ram Lalla for devotees.

Recently, a delegation from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) visited Ayodhya.

The Trust had invited them to discuss crowd management measures.

“The Trust discussed the issue of crowd management with them. We will implement relevant suggestions of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for crowd management at Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust also emphasised that managing crowd in Tirumala Tirupati and Ram Janmabhoomi were altogether different aspects.

“Tirumala Tirupati is situated outside the city on a hill while Ram Janmabhoomi is located in the heart of Ayodhya,” said a member of the Trust.

“Ram Mandir is the most recent temple that has been inaugurated. So, crowd management here will take some time,” said another member of the Trust.

“In Tirumala Tirupati it takes several hours for a non-VIP to have darshan of the deity. But in Ram Mandir a devotee is able to have darshan of the deity in around one hour fifteen minutes,” said another member of the Trust.

    
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

