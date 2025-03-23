Ritualistic healing over anti-rabies treatment claims minor’s life in U.P’s Auraiya

An 11-year-old boy from Majra Tihwa village in Laharapur gram panchayat, Auraiya, died of suspected rabies on Friday, nearly a month after being bitten by a stray dog. Health officials attributed the death to the family’s reliance on traditional healing methods instead of immediate medical care. The boy was bitten while playing outside his home on February 4

The boy, Yash Babu, was bitten while playing outside his home on February 4. His family opted for ritualistic healing (jhad-phoonk) rather than seeking anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) or medical treatment. On March 20, he developed severe symptoms, including aggression and hydrophobia, and was taken to a local health centre in Chicholi before being referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur. He succumbed during treatment on Friday evening, and his last rites were performed on Saturday.

Following the incident, health officials administered ARV doses to the family and close contacts at the Sahar community health centre as a precautionary measure. “Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear but can be prevented with timely vaccination. The boy did not receive ARV post-exposure, leading to this tragic outcome,” said Dr Manoj Kumar, deputy chief medical officer (CMO) of Auraiya.