RLD leaders call on governor Anandiben Patel, discuss farmers' issues

Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:01 AM IST

A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) delegation on Monday called on governor Anandiben Patel and handed over a memorandum to her on the issues pertaining to farmers

The delegation, according to RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey, drew the governor’s attention to farmers’ plight due to the drought during monsoon and excessive rains and floods after monsoon that destroyed their crops. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) delegation on Monday called on governor Anandiben Patel and handed over a memorandum to her on the issues pertaining to farmers.

The delegation, according to RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey, drew the governor’s attention to farmers’ plight due to the drought during monsoon and excessive rains and floods after monsoon that destroyed their crops.

“We asked the governor to direct the government to provide appropriate compensation to farmers at the earliest after fair loss assessment, and also defer the recovery of school feed from students and loan amounts from indebted farmers in the affected areas for a year,” he said.

The delegation also demanded anti-larval spraying in villages affected by floods and availability of doctors and medicines at community health centers to combat water-borne diseases. The delegation alleged that farmers’ paddy was not being bought by government procurement centers.

