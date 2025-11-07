The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is set to hold its national convention in Mathura on November 16. More than 2,000 delegates from across Uttar Pradesh are expected to participate in the event, where the election of the party’s national president will also be announced. RLD national convention in Mathura on Nov 16; over 2000 delegates expected

The convention is being seen as a crucial platform for defining the RLD’s future political strategy and strengthening its grassroots organisation ahead of the 2027 Panchayat and Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders, state and district presidents, and representatives of the youth, women, and farmers’ wings will take part in detailed deliberations on the party’s roadmap.

RLD’s recent membership drive, which ran from April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) to October 31 (Sardar Patel Jayanti), has been hailed as the most successful in the party’s history. The campaign attracted over 6.5 million new members from all sections of the society—including farmers, youth, women, and marginalised communities—reflecting a growing demand for change under Jayant Chaudhary’s leadership, said Ramashish Rai, state president of RLD during a press conference at RLD office on Thursday.

During the convention, the party will discuss strategies for organisational expansion, booth-level strengthening, and greater youth participation. The leadership aims to make decisive moves to fortify the RLD’s presence across Western, Central, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bundelkhand.

Declaring 2026 as the “Election Year,” the RLD plans to conduct a series of phased programmes at the division, district, and block levels. These will include training workshops, outreach initiatives, and direct public engagement campaigns aimed at energising the organisation.

National secretary RLD Anupam Mishra said the convention will also focus on farmers’ welfare, passing resolutions on issues such as fair crop pricing, support for sugarcane farmers, irrigation facilities, agricultural subsidies, and rural economic empowerment. Additionally, updates will be shared on the achievements of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the party’s initiatives to boost employment and rural enterprise.