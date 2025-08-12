RLD seeks UP minister’s removal after his broadside against party

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, a BJP ally, has demanded the removal of Uttar Pradesh sugarcane development and sugar industry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary from the council of ministers following his statement that the RLD is a ‘spoiler’ and any party that forms an alliance with it loses power. Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary represents the Chhata assembly constituency in Mathura district. (FILE PHOTO)

Addressing a gathering in Mathura on Sunday, Chaudhary said any party that allied with the RLD was doomed and faced defeat in elections. In 2002, when the BJP led by Rajnath Singh formed an alliance with the RLD, it lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Chaudhary said.

Earlier when the RLD joined the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the Narasimha Rao (Congress) government or the VP Singh (National Front) government, all lost power in the subsequent elections, he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 240 seats despite setting a target of 400, he remarked. The BJP had joined hands with a jinxed party, the RLD, in 2024, he said.

Reacting to the statement, RLD national general secretary Anil Dubey accused Chaudhary of trying to break the BJP- RLD alliance.

“He has no authority to speak on the alliance between the two parties. It’s a matter between RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and BJP leadership. Rather than speaking on the political alliance, he should focus on the sugarcane farmers. He should ensure that farmers get arrears and the price of their crop,” Dubey said.

Chaudhary should be immediately sacked as minister, senior RLD leader and former minister Tejpal Singh said at a press conference on Monday.

Singh said Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary started his political career in Lok Dal and was groomed by farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh. He won an assembly election on the Lok Dal ticket but later defected to Congress in 1996, to the BSP in 2002 and to the BJP in 2017. He is a party hopper, Singh said.

An influential Jat leader from west Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary has represented Chhata assembly constituency in Mathura district for five terms.

Asked why Chaudhary attacked the RLD, a BJP leader said Chaudhary was irked after the RLD staked claim to his Chhata seat for the 2027 assembly election.

Chaudhary is around 74 years old and may lose his claim to the party ticket in the 2027 assembly election as the BJP has an unwritten rule about MPs and MLAs retiring at the age of 75, the BJP leader said, adding that he wants to promote family members from his traditional assembly seat.