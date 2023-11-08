close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rly dy chief engineer, two others held in bribery case

Rly dy chief engineer, two others held in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Searches conducted at multiple premises of the official in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Kosi Kalan , which led to recovery of ₹52 Lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents

LUCKNOW A deputy chief engineer-II (IRSE 2006), Northern Railway, Charbagh, Lucknow, a contractor and his son were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in an alleged case of graft. The official accepted 5 lakh bribe from the father-son duo, said officials.

Officials said it was alleged that the accused demanded bribe from the contractor of a private company for undue favour in expeditious processing of due payments. (Pic for representation)
Searches were conducted at multiple premises of the official in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh), which led to the recovery of 52 Lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court on Thursday.

In a press note shared with media, the CBI officials stated that the accused were identified as Harish Kumar, IRSE 2006, dy chief engineer- II, constructions, NR, Charbagh, Lucknow, Virendra Tomar and his son Prashant Tomar of M/s Tomar Construction, Kosi Kalan, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said it was alleged that the accused demanded bribe from the contractor of a private company for undue favour in expeditious processing of due payments. On Tuesday, a case was registered against 10 accused, including public servants of NR, Lucknow and others.

It was alleged that the public servants posted at NR, Lucknow, entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments.

