RMLIMS to be the centre of excellence in childhood cancer care in U.P.

Ahead of World Cancer Day, a pediatric oncology ward was inaugurated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Thursday. World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 each year, while International Pediatric Cancer Day is marked on February 15 annually. Cancer cell fingerprints could hasten diagnosis in kids. (Shutterstock)

According to statistics, each year, approximately 14,700 children in Uttar Pradesh are diagnosed with childhood cancer, accounting for 19% of India’s and 4% of the world’s childhood cancer ratio. WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) aims for a minimum 60% survival rate in India by 2030, potentially saving an additional one million lives, said the press statement issued after the event.

As part of the inauguration event, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who served as the chief guest, flagged off the “CycleforGold edition3” rally.

Dr Soniya Nityanand, director of RMLIMS, said: “In the last few years, we have been developing pediatric cancer services. This dedicated 5-bed pediatric oncology ward marks a significant step towards RMLIMS becoming a centre of excellence for pediatric oncology in Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.”

During the event, the chief secretary presented gifts to all the children in the ward, interacted with their families, and assured the full support of the government, the hospital, and its stakeholder partners. Subsequently, he flagged off the CycleforGold Rally for Lucknow under the campaign.

Led by pediatric cancer survivor leader Sugandha Kumari, the rally saw the participation of 50 women cyclists from the Lucknow Women’s Cycling Club. Sujata, the leader of the cycle group, said: “Every pedal we push is a symbol of hope, a testament to our commitment in the fight against childhood cancer.”