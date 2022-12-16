Road widening: Ayodhya DM asks engineers to expedite project

The Ayodhya administration is carrying out demolition of shops in morning and clearing debris during night for the ongoing road widening project there to ensure its timely completion.

Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar inspects 13-km long Ram Path stretch of the project during night to ensure timely clearance of debris of demolished shops. During one such night inspection, the DM instructed PWD engineers, who are executing the project, to deploy more labourers to expedite the project.

According to the Ayodhya DM, instructions have been issued to engage labourers in two shifts. The Ayodhya administration is also executing sale deeds of shops, which have been acquired for the road widening project, on priority.

Of the three roads, the longest stretch is the 13-km Ram Path starting from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The second is the two-km Ram Janmabhoomi Path from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Haat to Ram Janmabhoomi.