 RO/ARO paper leak: STF to record DIoS statement - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RO/ARO paper leak: STF to record DIoS statement

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Circle officer STF Lal Pratap Singh said during investigation, the UPPSC intimated that the responsibility of allotment of examination centres was given to the DIoS. It was his responsibility to decide the category of colleges and schools which were to be made examination centres.

HT Correspondent

Till now the STF has arrested 13 people in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak. (Pic for representation)
Till now the STF has arrested 13 people in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak. (Pic for representation)

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

PRAYAGRAJ: The Lucknow STF has summoned DIoS-Prayagraj Pratap Narayan Singh to the state capital to record his statement in the UPPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023 paper leak. The STF will question him regarding allotment of examination centre at Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing. The principal of the school has also been asked to get her statement recorded. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had conducted the exam on February 11, which was cancelled on March 2, following reports of the question paper going viral.

Circle officer STF Lal Pratap Singh said during investigation, the UPPSC intimated that the responsibility of allotment of examination centres was given to the DIoS. It was his responsibility to decide the category of colleges and schools which were to be made examination centres.

Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing was also made an examination centre for RO/ARO examination . However, in violation of the rules, another person became the examination controller at the centre instead of the school principal.

STF officials said that the DIoS and principal of Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing would be questioned in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that question papers of RO /ARO recruitment examination leaked from Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing through a staff Arpit Vinit Jaswant who worked at the behest of the mastermind of the racket Rajiv Nayan Mishra and manager of a private school in Jhunsi Kamlesh Kumar Pal.

The STF has got the remand of Rajiv Nayan Mishra lodged in Meerut jail. It will soon question Mishra, who is the prime accused in the case.

The STF has also sought remand of Kamlesh Kumar Pal. It is alleged that Kamlesh was not only on duty at the examination centre but even appeared in the examination.

Till now the STF has arrested 13 people in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak, including another mastermind Sharad Patel of Lucknow.

On the complaint of UPPSC officials, an FIR was registered against unidentified people involved in paper leak at Civil Lines police station in March. The investigations of the case was handed over to the Lucknow STF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / RO/ARO paper leak: STF to record DIoS statement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On