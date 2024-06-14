RO/ARO paper leak: STF to record DIoS statement

HT Correspondent Till now the STF has arrested 13 people in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak. (Pic for representation)

PRAYAGRAJ: The Lucknow STF has summoned DIoS-Prayagraj Pratap Narayan Singh to the state capital to record his statement in the UPPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023 paper leak. The STF will question him regarding allotment of examination centre at Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing. The principal of the school has also been asked to get her statement recorded. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had conducted the exam on February 11, which was cancelled on March 2, following reports of the question paper going viral.

Circle officer STF Lal Pratap Singh said during investigation, the UPPSC intimated that the responsibility of allotment of examination centres was given to the DIoS. It was his responsibility to decide the category of colleges and schools which were to be made examination centres.

Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing was also made an examination centre for RO/ARO examination . However, in violation of the rules, another person became the examination controller at the centre instead of the school principal.

STF officials said that the DIoS and principal of Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing would be questioned in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that question papers of RO /ARO recruitment examination leaked from Bishop Johnson Girls’ Wing through a staff Arpit Vinit Jaswant who worked at the behest of the mastermind of the racket Rajiv Nayan Mishra and manager of a private school in Jhunsi Kamlesh Kumar Pal.

The STF has got the remand of Rajiv Nayan Mishra lodged in Meerut jail. It will soon question Mishra, who is the prime accused in the case.

The STF has also sought remand of Kamlesh Kumar Pal. It is alleged that Kamlesh was not only on duty at the examination centre but even appeared in the examination.

Till now the STF has arrested 13 people in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak, including another mastermind Sharad Patel of Lucknow.

On the complaint of UPPSC officials, an FIR was registered against unidentified people involved in paper leak at Civil Lines police station in March. The investigations of the case was handed over to the Lucknow STF.