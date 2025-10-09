A robber posing as a delivery boy allegedly targeted a flat at RSG Apartment in Vikas Nagar (Sector-7) and fled with cash and jewellery worth lakhs after making the house help unconscious by forcing her to inhale a substance, police said. Robber posing as delivery boy decamps with cash, valuables from flat in Lucknow

Though sources claimed that the role of the domestic help was under the scanner, Vikas Nagar SHO Alok Kumar Singh said investigations were underway.

According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon on October 6, and an FIR was registered on Wednesday under Sections 305A (theft in a dwelling house) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, Mahin Khan, stated that she had gone to her aunt’s house in Aishbagh on October 6 when her maid, Shahjahan, called her around 1:30 pm to inform her that someone was ringing the doorbell.

“When Shahjahan opened the door, the man, claiming to be a delivery boy, made her smell something, after which she became unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found the jewellery and cash missing. She raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents and the building’s security guard, who immediately contacted the police,” the complainant stated.

Police sources said CCTV footage revealed that the accused executed the robbery unusually quickly and left within minutes, suggesting prior knowledge of the flat. “Typically, thieves linger at the scene, but this suspect acted swiftly. During questioning, the domestic help admitted to conspiring with an accomplice. Police are now working to recover the stolen items,” one source said.