Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: Criminals decamp with cash from LESA billing centre

Lucknow: Criminals decamp with cash from LESA billing centre

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 08, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Deputy commissioner of police, North, SM Qaism Abidi said initially the police were told that the amount would be around ₹10 lakh but senior officials said the exact amount will be clear after checking the balance sheet

Three days after robbery and murder of an elderly woman in Indira Nagar colony, criminals again struck the same locality looting cash from a LESA billing centre under Ghazipur police station here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Reports said two masked criminals barged into the billing centre located at Sector 25 crossing of Indira Nagar colony, took cashier at gunpoint and later decamped with the cash. (For Representation)
Reports said two masked criminals barged into the billing centre located at Sector 25 crossing of Indira Nagar colony, took cashier at gunpoint and later decamped with the cash. (For Representation)

Reports said two masked criminals barged into the billing centre located at Sector 25 crossing of Indira Nagar colony at around 4 pm, took cashier Rajesh Kumar at gunpoint and forcibly decamped with the cash collected from the consumers turned up there to pay their electricity bills in the past two days.

Deputy commissioner of police, North, SM Qaism Abidi said initially the police were told that the amount would be around 10 lakh but senior officials said the exact amount will be clear after checking the balance sheet. He said Kumar told them that the two assailants covering their faces and heads with helmets entered the centre and took him at gunpoint asking for cash.

He said the assailants fled after taking the cash. However, it is a bit surprising that nobody shouted or tried to alert others when the incident took place. They said the police were further investigating the matter and video footage of CCTVs installed on the stretch to get some clues about the assailants.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 5), three robbers allegedly strangled a 60-year-old woman Nafees Fatima to death after barging into her flat in FM Apartments in Shakti Nagar locality during daytime under the same police station limits.

The police, however, claimed to have worked out the July 5 case after the arrest of two people, including a former driver of the woman’s family and his accomplice, in this connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out