Lucknow: Criminals decamp with cash from LESA billing centre

Three days after robbery and murder of an elderly woman in Indira Nagar colony, criminals again struck the same locality looting cash from a LESA billing centre under Ghazipur police station here on Saturday afternoon, police said. Reports said two masked criminals barged into the billing centre located at Sector 25 crossing of Indira Nagar colony, took cashier at gunpoint and later decamped with the cash. (For Representation)

Reports said two masked criminals barged into the billing centre located at Sector 25 crossing of Indira Nagar colony at around 4 pm, took cashier Rajesh Kumar at gunpoint and forcibly decamped with the cash collected from the consumers turned up there to pay their electricity bills in the past two days.

Deputy commissioner of police, North, SM Qaism Abidi said initially the police were told that the amount would be around ₹10 lakh but senior officials said the exact amount will be clear after checking the balance sheet. He said Kumar told them that the two assailants covering their faces and heads with helmets entered the centre and took him at gunpoint asking for cash.

He said the assailants fled after taking the cash. However, it is a bit surprising that nobody shouted or tried to alert others when the incident took place. They said the police were further investigating the matter and video footage of CCTVs installed on the stretch to get some clues about the assailants.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 5), three robbers allegedly strangled a 60-year-old woman Nafees Fatima to death after barging into her flat in FM Apartments in Shakti Nagar locality during daytime under the same police station limits.

The police, however, claimed to have worked out the July 5 case after the arrest of two people, including a former driver of the woman’s family and his accomplice, in this connection.

