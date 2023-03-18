Rock fest brings down curtains on Amiphoria 2023

The three-day annual mega event of Amity University, Lucknow, Amiphoria, concluded on Friday with a performance by singer Siddarth Slathia, DJ Swaterex and student bands in rock fest. Hindustan Times was media partner of the event. Winners being felicitated at Amiphoria 2023 in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Siddharth Slathia is a music composer and writer who represented India and performed at the closing ceremony of Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Slathia, an Indian classical and pop singer, who is famous for his Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu, enthralled the gathering by singing his best numbers.

On this occasion, prizes were also given to the winners of dozens of competitions organised over the three days. In the programme, Anil Kumar Tiwari, deputy pro vice-chancellor of Amity University, Lucknow Campus, professor Manju Aggarwal, dean, students welfare and chairperson Amiphoria, Rajesh Tiwari, dean, academics and heads of all departments and students were present.

Addressing the valedictory function, Wg Cdr Dr Anil Kumar Tiwari congratulated all participants along with winners of all the competitions. He said that Amiphoria is the grandest programme of Amity University Lucknow campus in which students get a platform to showcase their talents.

More than 150 competitive events were organised by various departments of Amity University in this three-day event.

Apart from this, ‘Amity Designer Awards 2023’ was organised last evening in which budding fashion designers from various invited fashion institutes including Amity School of Fashion Technology showcased their abilities.