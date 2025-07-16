Rope tied to tree claims biker’s life in Lucknow

Alleged official apathy claimed another life in the state capital. A man succumbed to his injuries allegedly after he got himself entangled in a rope that was tied to a tree and fell from his two-wheeler in Vrindavan Yojana’s Sector-9 on Tuesday, an official at the PGI police station confirmed. (For representation)

Anuj Kashyap, said to be in his 20s, was rushed to a hospital after the accident, but was declared dead there, station house officer Dhirendra Singh said. While no FIR was lodged against the incident when this report was filed, the SHO said the issue was being investigated.

“We are trying to ascertain whether the tree belongs to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) or the forest department. No formal complaint has been received from the family so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that officials had been informed about the tree posing a risk to commuters several months ago, but no action was taken either by LMC or the forest department despite repeated complaints

When approached for clarification, LMC’s garden superintendent denied the involvement of a rope or a tree in causing the accident. “The man hit a divider while driving and succumbed to his injuries. One of our officials took him to the hospital,” he said, refusing to respond to further questions.

On July 12, a 43-year-old man died after slipping into an open drain in Thakurganj. His body was recovered 28 hours later, nearly one kilometre away from the incident site.