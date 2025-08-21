Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Row over plan to remove mazaar from municipality premises in Sambhal

ByDeepak Lavania, Meerut
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:51 pm IST

On Thursday, tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, accompanied by naib tehsildar Deepak Jurel and lekhpal Rahul Dhariwal, inspected the site in the presence of municipal executive officer Manibhushan Tiwari. The administration directed community representatives to submit relevant documents related to the mazaar within two to three days.

A controversy has erupted over a mazaar situated inside the Sambhal Municipal Council premises after the administration initiated steps for its removal. Members of the Muslim community have opposed the move, claiming the shrine is over a thousand years old.

Members of the Muslim community warned that removing the mazaar would be unlawful and could spark public resentment. (HT Photo)
Members of the Muslim community warned that removing the mazaar would be unlawful and could spark public resentment. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, accompanied by naib tehsildar Deepak Jurel and lekhpal Rahul Dhariwal, inspected the site in the presence of municipal executive officer Manibhushan Tiwari.

The administration directed community representatives to submit relevant documents related to the mazaar within two to three days.

Community leader Shahid Hussain Masudi said the shrine holds historic significance and has existed for more than a millennium. He added that people gather here every Friday night and during the traditional Neja Mela for “Niyaz”. He also pointed out that the matter has been under litigation for the past four years.

Tiwari clarified that no religious structure is registered in the municipal council’s property records. However, he confirmed that the documents sought by the tehsildar have been submitted.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community warned that removing the mazaar would be unlawful and could spark public resentment. The administration has said it will review the documents before taking further action.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Row over plan to remove mazaar from municipality premises in Sambhal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On