Row over plan to remove mazaar from municipality premises in Sambhal

A controversy has erupted over a mazaar situated inside the Sambhal Municipal Council premises after the administration initiated steps for its removal. Members of the Muslim community have opposed the move, claiming the shrine is over a thousand years old. Members of the Muslim community warned that removing the mazaar would be unlawful and could spark public resentment. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, accompanied by naib tehsildar Deepak Jurel and lekhpal Rahul Dhariwal, inspected the site in the presence of municipal executive officer Manibhushan Tiwari.

The administration directed community representatives to submit relevant documents related to the mazaar within two to three days.

Community leader Shahid Hussain Masudi said the shrine holds historic significance and has existed for more than a millennium. He added that people gather here every Friday night and during the traditional Neja Mela for “Niyaz”. He also pointed out that the matter has been under litigation for the past four years.

Tiwari clarified that no religious structure is registered in the municipal council’s property records. However, he confirmed that the documents sought by the tehsildar have been submitted.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community warned that removing the mazaar would be unlawful and could spark public resentment. The administration has said it will review the documents before taking further action.