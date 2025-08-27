“Rozgar Mahakumbh” in Lucknow draws massive response

Several thousand youths from all across Uttar Pradesh turned up on the first day of the three day “Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025” at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) here on Tuesday. The overwhelming response to the mega job fair caught the local administration off guard. Cops had a tough time in managing the crowd and streamlining traffic movement. Candidates from several districts were invited to the fair through Seva Yojana sewayojan.up.nic.in portal. Cops had a tough time in managing the crowd and streamlining traffic movement. (HT photo)

Lucknow DM Vishak G and police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar were present at the venue to ensure smooth running of the event. All roads leading to the IGP were chock-a-block with job aspirants, including girls in large numbers who came in groups or along with their parents.

Several departments of the state government have set up their stalls to apprise youths of job opening, skill development training and projects run by them. The Yogi government has set a target to provide jobs to 50,000 youths in the Rozgar Mahakumbh. These include 35,000 jobs in foreign countries and 15,000 in India.

According to the state government, around 100 companies will provide employment. Among them are 20 foreign companies. According to the recruitment officer at the employment fair, around 5,000 CVs have been received and candidates will be shortlisted for interviews.

Complaints

Meanwhile, some job aspirants also complained of mismanagement. “There is no arrangement for food, no drinking water. We reached Lucknow from Gonda on Monday night,” alleged Arpan Maurya and his friend Ramesh Kumar. Some of the agitated youths also raised slogans over the alleged mismanagement.

Some candidates also alleged that their biodatas were discarded into dustbins by various companies. Some others claimed that they were called for job offers in Germany, but later told that they will get a job in Dubai.

More than 150 companies taking part

More than 150 companies from various sectors like IT, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), education, security, packing, warehouse and construction are participating in the job fair.

Selection on more than 100 profiles

More than 100 different jobs are available in the job fair. These include site engineer, project manager, finance executive, IT and sales engineer, customer care executive, research, banking and finance, machine operator, loading operator and supervisor. Companies are conducting interviews of eligible candidates from Tuesday morning.

Package from ₹11,000 to ₹41,000

The minimum salary package was ₹11,000 for helper positions, while the maximum package was ₹41,000 for site engineers. Most of the jobs have been announced for ITI and diploma holders. These candidates will be appointed in various companies across the country.

Registration

Candidates have to first register themselves at the specified counter. After registration, a candidate is given a token. On the basis of this, they are called for an interview with their resume and documents. The successful candidates are being provided offer letters on the spot.

Jobs for all

Neha Prakash, director, employment, said job offers are for 8th pass out, post graduates and diploma engineers.