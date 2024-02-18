 ₹1.26L crore push for religious hotspots at Uttar Pradesh GBC 4.0 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / 1.26L crore push for religious hotspots at Uttar Pradesh GBC 4.0

1.26L crore push for religious hotspots at Uttar Pradesh GBC 4.0

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Feb 18, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Mega projects to transform Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Mirzapur to be unveiled at GBC today

Transformation of Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi from religious towns to bustling business centres will begin with the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) 4.0. The mega event will see a total investment of around 40,000 crore for the three prominent religious centres of the state.

₹1.26L cr push for religious hotspots at GBC 4.0
1.26L cr push for religious hotspots at GBC 4.0 (Mushtaq/ht)

Apart from these three religious places, projects of over 86,000 crore will be rolled out for eight other religious places including Chitrakoot, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Mirzapur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth 10,155.79 crores for Ayodhya, while projects worth 13486.63 crore will be set rolling for Mathura.

For Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi projects worth 15,313.81 crores will be launched.

Officials said around 124 investors will establish their ventures in Varanasi providing employment opportunities for more than 43,000 people.

Projects worth 1152.38 crore will be launched in Kushinagar while for Prayagraj projects worth 9619.9 crore will be launched, officials said.

Additionally, projects worth 7047.37 crore are going to be implemented in Chitrakoot, while Sitapur will see launch of investment projects worth 21,801.8 crore for the Naimisharanya pilgrimage area.

An investment of 7358 crore will be implemented in Mirzapur district, famous for Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, officials said.

    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

