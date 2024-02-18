1.26L crore push for religious hotspots at Uttar Pradesh GBC 4.0

Transformation of Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi from religious towns to bustling business centres will begin with the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) 4.0. The mega event will see a total investment of around ₹40,000 crore for the three prominent religious centres of the state. ₹ 1.26L cr push for religious hotspots at GBC 4.0 (Mushtaq/ht)

Apart from these three religious places, projects of over ₹86,000 crore will be rolled out for eight other religious places including Chitrakoot, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Mirzapur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth ₹10,155.79 crores for Ayodhya, while projects worth ₹13486.63 crore will be set rolling for Mathura.

For Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi projects worth ₹15,313.81 crores will be launched.

Officials said around 124 investors will establish their ventures in Varanasi providing employment opportunities for more than 43,000 people.

Projects worth ₹1152.38 crore will be launched in Kushinagar while for Prayagraj projects worth ₹9619.9 crore will be launched, officials said.

Additionally, projects worth ₹7047.37 crore are going to be implemented in Chitrakoot, while Sitapur will see launch of investment projects worth ₹21,801.8 crore for the Naimisharanya pilgrimage area.

An investment of ₹7358 crore will be implemented in Mirzapur district, famous for Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, officials said.